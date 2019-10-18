The Shawn Carter Foundation was established in 2003 by Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter, and it helps give low-income students things like low-income scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and college workshops. To help continue that mission, the foundation is hosting the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend on November 15. Now there are more details about what the invitation-only event will have in store.

One of the events planned for the weekend is a blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in, and Meek Mill is expected to participate. It was also revealed earlier this month that Alicia Keys would be delivering “an exclusive, one-night only performance.” Other celebrities expected to be in attendance include Rihanna and Beyonce.

Excited to announce 15X Grammy Award winning icon @AliciaKeys for an exclusive, one-night only performance on November 16th to benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation. The @hardrockholly pre-sale starts tomorrow, October 4 at 10 am ET, followed by the public on-sale on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/louK5JsYjx — ShawnCarterSF (@ShawnCarterSF) October 3, 2019

Jay-Z said of the gala in a statement, “Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

It’s been a big year for Jay-Z: Although Kanye West took over the top spot on Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid rappers, Jay shouldn’t be too upset, as he is still No. 2.

Tickets for the gala are set to go on sale on October 19.

