Lizzo’s many years of hard work paid off in 2019 when she rose to the mainstream following the viral success of her track “Truth Hurts.” While the song debuted way back in 2017, Lizzo’s latest record Cuz I Love You earned her an impressive eight Grammy nominations and new fans across the globe. Apparently, one of these new fans is Amazon mogul, (in)famous billionaire, and wealthiest man in the world, Jeff Bezos. The billionaire publicly admitted his love for the singer, and her fans promptly responded with poignant comments about his excessive wealth.

Jeff Bezos bumped into Lizzo at the Super Bowl on Sunday and snapped a selfie with the pop singer, sharing it to Twitter by saying he’s Lizzo’s “biggest fan,” writing, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzo’s biggest fan.”

While Bezos may have an inconceivable amount of money at his disposal, Lizzo’s supporters have their strength in numbers. And they weren’t too happy about Bezos’ public love of the singer. Lizzo’s fans added their two cents under the original tweet, calling for Jeff Bezos to be more generous with his fortune.

damn bro you look like a james bond villain who hoards all his wealth and abuses his employees, oh wait — Jesse unscrupulous Sappho 🍩🌈🔪🏴‍☠️♍♐♈ (@fatransera) February 3, 2020

There are 23k homeless people in our state & you could singlehandedly house them all without seeing any decline in your quality of life. Fuck. You. — Joshua 4 Congress (@Joshua4Congress) February 3, 2020

if my $96,000 in student debt was paid off it would change the course of my entire life immensely for the better. it takes jeff bezos less than 30 seconds to make $96,000 — jagoopy ⁷ EGO (@jagooopy) February 3, 2020

Me: Jeff Bezos likes Lizzo? Maybe he’s not so bad after all! Amazon Factory Worker: *coughs up dust and blood* https://t.co/PvQ9EjateM — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) February 3, 2020

I like to imagine that Bezos was like “I have an idea for a tweet. Find me lizzo.” And then a fleet of drones searched the stadium and found her. https://t.co/j75cEB70P1 — Schadenfreude Incarnate (@schadenfreudei1) February 3, 2020

Lizzo has yet to publicly comment on the photo, but time will tell if the selfie is the beginning to a confusing friendship or just a moment frozen in time.

