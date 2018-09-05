Jeff Goldblum Details His Improvisational And Fun New Album, ‘The Capitol Studios Sessions’

#Jeff Goldblum #Sarah Silverman
09.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jeff Goldblum is best known as an actor and famous charming guy, but all this time, he’s been pretty musical, too. He’s played piano since he was a kid, has performed multiple times over the years, and now he’s ready to finally put out his debut album: Joined by his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, he will be releasing The Capitol Studios Sessions on November 9 via Decca. He shared a couple of recordings from the album — “My Baby Just Cares For Me” and “Cantaloupe Island” — both of which show off a loose and fun vibe that’s characteristically Goldblum, as well as some legitimate musical chops from he and his band.

The group has a weekly variety show at LA’s Rockwell Table And Stage, and the record aims to capture the energy of those performances. The album was recorded in front of a live studio audience, and features Sarah Silverman, Grammy-winning trumpeter Till Bronner, former American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart, and Irish singer Imelda May. Goldblum says of the album, “I love improvising and that feeling of communication and interplay. It’s one of the cornerstones of my acting technique. I see my music in the same way.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Goldblum#Sarah Silverman
TAGSJEFF GOLDBLUMSARAH SILVERMANThe Capitol Studios Sessions

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP