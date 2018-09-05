Getty Image

Jeff Goldblum is best known as an actor and famous charming guy, but all this time, he’s been pretty musical, too. He’s played piano since he was a kid, has performed multiple times over the years, and now he’s ready to finally put out his debut album: Joined by his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, he will be releasing The Capitol Studios Sessions on November 9 via Decca. He shared a couple of recordings from the album — “My Baby Just Cares For Me” and “Cantaloupe Island” — both of which show off a loose and fun vibe that’s characteristically Goldblum, as well as some legitimate musical chops from he and his band.

The group has a weekly variety show at LA’s Rockwell Table And Stage, and the record aims to capture the energy of those performances. The album was recorded in front of a live studio audience, and features Sarah Silverman, Grammy-winning trumpeter Till Bronner, former American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart, and Irish singer Imelda May. Goldblum says of the album, “I love improvising and that feeling of communication and interplay. It’s one of the cornerstones of my acting technique. I see my music in the same way.”