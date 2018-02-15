Watch Jeff Rosenstock Lose His Mind And Tear Up A Restaurant Kitchen In His ‘Melba’ Video

Senior Music Writer
02.15.18

At the very beginning of 2018, Jeff Rosenstock shocked the punk-loving world by surprise-releasing a phenomenal new album. Titled Post-, Rosenstock’s latest effort authentically captures the vibe of despair, anger and ennui that many of else felt throughout the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. One of the standout tracks from that album was an uptempo rager titled “Melba,” the video for which Rosenstock has shared with the world today.

Opening in a nondescript company boardroom, the video captures a seemingly never-ending chain of people going wild and breaking whatever objects happen to hover into their view. Midway through, Rosenstock himself appears as an aghast maitre d, standing by helplessly as a gentleman in a suit disrupts diner’s meals while flipping tables in a restaurant. Eventually, the singer gets in on the action, bringing wanton destruction himself to the restaurant’s kitchen.

In a recent interview with our own Steven Hyden, Rosenstock opened up about his goals in creating Post-. “At least half the record was written immediately after the inauguration,” he revealed. I just went up to the mountains — my friends had a place that they let me go to for a little bit, to demo and just get out of the city. [But] of course I don’t like Trump. I don’t think that’s particularly interesting. I’m tired of talking about Trump. I want to talk about us and what we’re going to do. There’s not a lot of empathy in this world anymore, on either side.”

You can watch the “Melba” video above.

Around The Web

TAGSJeff RosenstockMelbapost-

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP