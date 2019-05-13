Getty Image

Jenny Lewis has announced a surprise new project.

Lewis and the team at Glass House Farms are unveiling a handpicked hybrid strain of cannabis, “The Rabbit Hole,” inspired by her new album On The Line. According to a press release, “The Rabbit Hole,” features a light Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content.

“The Rabbit Hole” is available now in the Los Angeles area in five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls via select dispensaries and Glass House retail partners, including Sweet Flower Melrose, Sweet Flower Studio City, The Pottery, The Cannary, The Beach, and Bud & Bloom. The strain is named for the last track on On The Line. If it’s anything like the song, expect something sweet, mellow, and endlessly enjoyable.

Lewis has also announced a handful of new dates on her On The Line tour, including two sets at Austin City Limits. Check out her full list of tour dates below.

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

06/11 — Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *

06/12 — Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *

06/14 — New Haven, CT @ College Street *

06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *

06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival

06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *

06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *

06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up

07/11 — Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Resort

07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/17 — St. Louis @ The Pageant

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

09/08 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic

09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 — Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/29 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* Supporting Death Cab For Cutie