Jenny Lewis Has Announced ‘The Rabbit Hole,’ A Handpicked Cannabis Strain Inspired By Her New Album

05.13.19 3 hours ago

Jenny Lewis has announced a surprise new project.

Lewis and the team at Glass House Farms are unveiling a handpicked hybrid strain of cannabis, “The Rabbit Hole,” inspired by her new album On The Line. According to a press release, “The Rabbit Hole,” features a light Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content.

“The Rabbit Hole” is available now in the Los Angeles area in five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls via select dispensaries and Glass House retail partners, including Sweet Flower Melrose, Sweet Flower Studio City, The Pottery, The Cannary, The Beach, and Bud & Bloom. The strain is named for the last track on On The Line. If it’s anything like the song, expect something sweet, mellow, and endlessly enjoyable.

Lewis has also announced a handful of new dates on her On The Line tour, including two sets at Austin City Limits. Check out her full list of tour dates below.

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*
06/11 — Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *
06/12 — Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *
06/14 — New Haven, CT @ College Street *
06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival
06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *
06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *
06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *
06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up
07/11 — Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Resort
07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/17 — St. Louis @ The Pageant
08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
09/08 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic
09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 — Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/29 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* Supporting Death Cab For Cutie

