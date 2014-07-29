Jenny Lewis Recreated Her ‘Just One Of The Guys’ Dance On ‘The Tonight Show’

You don’t forget your first indie rock crush. Jenny Lewis was mine, which is why I’ve already bought her (quite good!) new album, The Voyager, and will continue to purchase her records, even though no one purchases records anymore. I will also never not tune in when she’s on TV, like she was last night, when she performed “Just One of the Guys,” sans Anne, Brie, and K-Stew, on The Tonight Show.
Who am I to resist this?
I don’t know what any of this means, but i’m going to assume that somewhere along the way she goes undercover in highschool as a boy, falls in love then shows her tits at the beach.
This was the only reason I clicked this story.
I wonder how many times I masturbated to those titties. Yes, I had the scene recorded on VHS.
Dude, enough with the daily “Tonight Show” clips. Seriously. Enough.
Huh, the GR is now getting work as a backing band.
I’ll always be her Wizard.