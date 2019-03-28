Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Jenny Lewis hosted “Jenny Lewis’ On The Line Online,” a livestreamed listening party for her new album that was also a charity fundraiser for the LA Downtown Women’s Center. Some great guests showed up for the great cause, including Beck, St. Vincent, Vanessa Bayer, Jason Schwartzman, Danielle Haim, David Arquette, Mac DeMarco, Nikki Lane, King Tuff, Jeff Goldblum, and Tim Heidecker, whose Abso Lutely Productions helped put on the event. Lewis decided to make the livestream the foundation of her new “Red Bull & Hennessy” video, and the result is a clip that can’t be described as anything other than fun.

The video, which was directed and edited by Abso Lutely’s Eric Notarnicola, serves as a behind-the-scenes look at the proceedings, and it paints a picture of a delightful time. Lewis shared some laughs with Bayer, Heidecker wrestled Arquette, Goldblum was there Goldblum-ing, there were magic tricks, King Tuff played some bizarre-looking instrument, and all in all, it seems like whatever studio this was hosted in was a supremely joyous place to be during the three hour broadcast.

Watch the “Red Bull & Hennessy” video above, and read our review of On The Line here. Lewis also recently performed the song, as well as “Wasted Youth,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, so revisit those performances here.

On The Line is out now via Warner Bros. Get it here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.