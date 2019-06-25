Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jenny Lewis released her tremendous new album On The Line a few months ago now, and since then, she’s been making the rounds promoting the record. That’s included TV appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a three-hour charity livestream listening party, and a delightful video for “Red Bull & Hennessy” based on said livestream.

Now she has taken her talents back to late night, hitting up the Late Show stage to perform album highlight “Wasted Youth.” It’s a song with a classic sound that never gets old, and this rendition of it featured two things every late night performance should: a string section and a mid-song balloon drop.

Lewis is on the road opening for Death Cab For Cutie at the moment, which has led itself to some rare opportunities for fans at those shows. Lewis and Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard were bandmates in The Postal Services, so Lewis has been teaming up with Gibbard’s group to perform “Nothing Better” live, a favorite from the band’s only album, 2003’s Give Up.

Watch Lewis perform “Wasted Youth” on The Late Show above. Also read our review of her recent Hollywood Palladium show here, and revisit our review of On The Line here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.