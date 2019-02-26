Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2019 has only just started, but English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne has already had a massive year. Glynne was nominated for three BRIT Awards, including Best British Single for her 2018 song “I’ll Be There,” and she’ll be living every ’90s kid’s dream opening for the legendary Spice Girls on tour this summer.

Glynne and The Spice Girls are only playing a handful of UK dates, but luckily, you don’t have to go to London to hear Glynne perform “I’ll Be There.” Glynne put on an intimate performance for Songkick in New York, and Songkick has shared the video for “I’ll Be There” of Glynne belting out the hit. Songkick already offers fans the ability to track their favorite artists so they don’t miss local shows, but their Songkick Live video series goes one step further, expanding the live concert experience to be more inclusive than ever.

It’s an incredible experience to watch your favorite artist perform in person, but that’s not always possible for every show. Songkick Live is meant to provide an intimate connection between the artist and fan, even if you’re not there in the room with her. Accompanied by a small band and backup singers, Glynne’s voice is simply stunning. Whether you were lucky enough to be in that room while she was recording or not, it’s a treat to hear her perform.

Watch Jess Glynne’s performance of “I’ll Be There” at Songkick Live above.