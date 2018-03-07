Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Austin, Texas-based musician and songwriter Jess Williamson has a couple albums under her belt already, but now she’s ready for her first LP on a bona fide record label: Cosmic Wink comes out on May 11th via Mexican Summer. To accompany the announcement, she has shared a video for “I See The White,” a pleasant folk rock single with a delightfully melodic chorus.

Williamson shared a statement about the song with Stereogum, in which she writes, “This song is a love song and it’s also kind of me throwing a tantrum. It’s begging for answers and making a few demands too.” The full statement reads: