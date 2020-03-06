Jhene Aiko’s fourth studio record Chilombo dropped Friday. To celebrate the record’s release, the singer joined forces with Miguel and Future to throw a luau on stage at the Ellen Degeneres Show. The trio performed their collaborative track “Happiness Over Everything” off Aiko’s recently-released project.

The three musicians brought the party to the Ellen stage. Amidst tiki torches, tropical flowers, and blue solo cups, Aiko and Miguel kicked the song off. Future later joined the stage along with a group of hula dancers.

Aiko had been teasing the release of Chilombo for some time. The singer debuted the album’s lead single “Wasted Love Freestyle” late last year and followed up the track with “None Of Your Concern” and “P*ssy Fairy (OTW).” But the singer has been working on more than just music. Back in November, the singer expressed her wishes to spread spirituality across the globe by leading groups in her meditation and color therapy sessions. While she has already held a few of the color therapy sessions, she hopes to expand her groups to Coachella, New York, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and “worldwide.”

Watch Jhene Aiko, Future, and Miguel perform “Happiness Over Everything” on Ellen above.

Chilombo is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.