Ever since Jhené Aiko debuted her stunning album Chilombo earlier this year, the singer has continued to feed fans even more content. She followed-up the album’s release with a deluxe version, which included four bonus tracks, and has shared a handful of visuals like the recent meditative video “Speak.” The singer even appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk series to offer a masterclass in sound therapy. Now, Aiko reveals she has another special project in the works — a brand-new track which will debut during the upcoming Black-ish episode.

This Sunday’s Black-ish episode is an hour-long, animated special surrounding the election. Lending her voice on the show, Aiko’s song “Vote” will play during the episode and convey a message which urges Americans to cast their ballots in November’s election. The song is a fitting edition to the Black-ish special, as the episode follows the Johnsons navigating upcoming election: Junior embarks on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre launches an exploration into local politics.

In a statement about the upcoming single, Aiko expressed the importance of voting. “Now more than ever it is vital that we all VOTE,” Aiko said. “It was an honor working with ‘Black-ish’ to bring you this song.”

🎼 Hear a new original song from @JheneAiko during the special one-hour #blackish event this Sunday after the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/65cY0TNQoA — black-ish (@blackishabc) October 2, 2020

Hear a snippet of Aiko’s “Vote” above.

The Black-ish election special premieres 10/4 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. Watch it here.