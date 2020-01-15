Jillian Michaels Regrets How She Phrased Her Comments About Lizzo’s Weight

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels came under fire recently when she made comments about Lizzo’s weight, saying things like, “Why are we celebrating her body,” and, “My kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight!'” Now Michaels has addressed her comments, and while she isn’t taking them back, she wishes she had made her point differently.

Speaking with Extra‘s Billy Bush, Michaels said she stands behind what she said, but she regrets the way she phrased it. She first talked about the relationship between self-love and a person’s health, saying, “There’s two different narratives. One narrative is: love yourself, value yourself, and by the way, only from this place can you be healthier, mentally, physically. […] Believe in your worth and believe in your ability, but where this comes into play — your weight, your size, whatever you want to call it — is your health, and denying that there are serious health ramifications when we are overweight is just not a lie I’m willing to tell.”

She was then asked what she would want to say to Lizzo, and she responded, “Well, first of all, she didn’t invite this at all, and what I really regret is that this argument became about a person. What happened was I was asked if I celebrate her being overweight, and I should have said, ‘I don’t celebrate anyone being overweight.’ So, what would I say to her? I would say I’m a huge fan, which is exactly what I said in the interview. Unfortunately, a human being was attached to the case that I was making. I wish that I would have responded that I don’t celebrate anyone being overweight, and I don’t.”

Watch Michaels address her comments above.

