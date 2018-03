Barry Gibb stopped by Late Night on Monday for an interview with Jimmy Fallon as well as harmonizing some famous hits by the Everly Brothers. Suffice to say, they’re pretty darn good. I would try to play these songs as well, but a string broke, and I have a cough, and I’m kind of tired, and I sold my guitar for firewood. It’s a polar vortex out there, duh.

Via NBC’s YouTube, Image via Getty