Jimmy Fallon Channels Bernie Sanders And Donald Trump To Parody Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’

06.28.19

Election season is upon us, which means it’s prime time for Jimmy Fallon to bust out his myriad of political impressions. On last night’s The Tonight Show, he busted out three of his most prominent in one sketch: He impersonated Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, and Donald Trump for a parody of Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down.”

The sketch begins with Fallon sitting in a dressing room, with three wigs on the table in front of him. From there, the “You Need To Calm Down” instrumental plays in the background, so Fallon puts on the various wigs and embodies the characters.

He first dons his O’Rourke hairpiece and begins, “I cannot calm down, I’m so freaking pumped, I’m gonna beat Trump / I can’t calm down — oh wait, my numbers are down?/ Eff yeah!” He then moves on to Sanders, and says, “Back on the scene, I am Bernie / If you think I have changed, do not worry / Want free health care / And a comb for my hair.” He then shifts into Trump mode and sings on the chorus, “And I’m just like, ‘Donald, Donald, Donald!’ / I wanna tweet now / I keep getting blocked, but I’m loaded and I’m cocked / I’m gonna tweet now.”

Watch the clip above. Elsewhere during the episode, he went to Red Lobster with Nicki Minaj, so watch that here.

