Getty Image

The ceremony for the 91st Academy Awards was held last night, and aside from the show itself, one of the most talked about moments of the night was the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. It’s routinely the biggest Oscars event in town, but a celebrity who has been on countless red carpets could be forgiven for wanting to take a night off from that ordeal. That’s what John Mayer did, although you might have been fooled into believing the opposite by looking at his Instagram page, and that’s because he threw his own fake Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Yesterday’s episode of Mayer’s Instagram show Current Mood featured a replica Vanity Fair red carpet in Mayer’s home, and it looks convincing in the photos he posted of it today. He shared pictures of himself, Halsey, Dave Chappelle, Diplo, Jeff Ross, and Bob Sagat posing for red carpet photos just like they would have had they gone to the real Vanity Fair party. Mayer captioned his post of the photos, “Last night’s ‘Current Mood’: How To Be Seen At The @vanityfair Party Without Ever Having To Leave The House And Risking Emotional Vulnerability. A Study In Friendship.” He also said in a video on his Instagram story, “I just want you to know, there’s a Vanity Fair red carpet in my house, and Halsey’s posing on it. This is the most fun thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

For comparison purposes, here are some photos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the actual Vanity Fair party:

Meanwhile, Mayer also recently shared a new single, “I Guess I Just Feel Like,” so check that out here.