John Mayer has been slowly announcing a summer tour, posting merch items along with news updates about his upcoming tour to his social media pages. Mayer announced Saturday that his 2019 summer tour will be solo — as in he’s not sharing the stage with an opening band.

Most touring bands have an opener in order to give a lesser-known group a platform to share their music, or to hype up the crowd before going out on stage. But Mayer is opting to go solo so that his fans can hear more from his discography.

“This is my first tour without an opening act. Two full sets of music allows me to make sure everybody gets what they came for,” Mayer posted to Twitter, along with a black-and-white video of him playing guitar.

This is my first tour without an opening act. Two full sets of music allows me to make sure everybody gets what they came for. 🎟: https://t.co/gtFjPydqF8 pic.twitter.com/D40npQf0Tj — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 13, 2019

Mayer’s “I Guess I Just Feel Like” summer tour is in celebration of his recent single of the same name.

Recently, Mayer has been swept up in the viral bottle cap challenge. The singer posted a video of himself roundhouse kicking off the cap of a bottle. Mayer was one of the first celebrities to make the challenge to viral. He then passed the challenge on to Jason Statham. Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Ellie Goulding, and Diplo.