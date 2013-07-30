John Mayer Would Like To Show You Katy Perry’s Enormous Golden Big Rig

For those of you who have been losing sleep over John Mayer’s breakup with Katy Perry (you know who you are), this morning the professional Johnny Depp impersonator posted the photo below to his Tumblr without comment.

What was John Mayer trying to say by posting this photo? Well, we have only speculation at our disposal here. So let’s get to it…here are our best guesses as to what the pop songbird-loving man-child was attempting to communicate.

– Katy Perry has a big ass?

– Katy Perry drops huge loads when she goes to the potty?

– Katy Perry’s lady parts are made of gold.

– Katy Perry has a new album coming out on 10/22/13.

– Katy Perry and John Mayer are back together again.

Turns out, it’s probably some combination of the last two: John and Katy are “collaborating” apparently.

While at the “Smurfs” 2 premiere this week in Los Angeles, Extra asked Perry if she’s working with her on-again, off-again beau John Mayer on new music. Perry said (with a wink), “We’re doing a lot of collaborating.”

Poor Taylor Swift!