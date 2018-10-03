John Prine Put Together An Exquisite Cover Of Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called To Say I Love You’

Great songwriters are usually pretty good at picking out great songwriting. What’s the phrase? Game recognizes game? To that end, one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, John Prine, recently found himself booked for a live session for Spotify, at RCA Studio A in Nashville. In addition to performing his own song “I Have Met My Love Today,” Prine decided to bust out a simmering take on Stevie Wonder’s effervescent 1984 hit “I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

2018 has been a banner year for Prine fans. After a 13-year gap, the singer-songwriter finally unveiled a new studio album titled The Tree Of Forgivenessto near-universal praise. Speaking about that project to Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, Prine talked about the impetus for getting back into the studio. “My family had to trick me into doing this one,” he joked. “My wife is my manager now and my son is running the record company. They pulled me aside last summer and told me it was time for a record, and I believed them.”

You can listen to John Prine’s take on Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” along with a live version of his own song “I Have Met My Love Today.”

