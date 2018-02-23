Jon Hopkins’ Celestial New Song Will Have You Seeing Stars

Deputy Music Editor
02.23.18

English electronic wizard Jon Hopkins is not prolific when it comes to releasing full-length albums. His last record, the excellent Immunity, is turning five this year, and he previously took similar gaps between his early LP releases. But while we’ve had to wait a significant time for news of a new Hopkins record, that wait appears to be ending, as Hopkins has shared a new song via Facebook and promises more to come.

“I’m so happy to share some brand new music with you,” Hopkins said in the post which serves as a trailer for his 2018 output, before adding, “there is much more news to come soon, but this is where it begins.” He also asked fans, “If you can, please watch in HD, with full screen and on headphones.”

Taking a look at the video, it’s not surprising that Hopkins wants it to be watched and heard in the most optimal state possible. The tune is euphoric and peaceful, married to images of both the cosmos and chemical bonds. It’s a celestial experience that is as transportive as his previous great music, rewarding the patience of fans with music that was worth the wait.

Check out the new Jon Hopkins song and video above, and stay tuned for more to come.

