The Jonas Brothers Are Ready For Summer In The Video For Their Second Comeback Single, ‘Cool’

04.05.19 1 min ago

In the music world, comebacks can be an uncertain thing. Maybe the artist can’t make songs like they used to, or maybe their fans have just moved on. However, that has definitively not been the case with the Jonas Brothers. In fact, their comeback has made them more successful than they’ve ever been: Their first single of 2019, “Sucker,” is the band’s first ever No. 1 song. Now that the world has had the chance to digest “Sucker,” the JoBros are back with another new track (and video), “Cool.”

In recent days, the group has revealed on social media that they’re doing something in Miami, and now it turns out that they were filming the video for this song. The clip breezy, acoustic guitar-led pop single features a brightly colored Miami Vice aesthetic that serves as a call for summer to hurry up and just get here already. “Cool” is a more relaxed song than “Sucker,” designed for lounging around on a warm afternoon or taking a sunny weekend drive. Nick and Joe Jonas each bring something different to the verses on which they sing, and overall, “Cool” proves that the Jonas Brothers have more than one quality new song in the tank.

Watch the video for “Cool” above.

Around The Web

TAGSCOOLJOE JONASJonas Brothersnick jonas
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP