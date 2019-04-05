Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the music world, comebacks can be an uncertain thing. Maybe the artist can’t make songs like they used to, or maybe their fans have just moved on. However, that has definitively not been the case with the Jonas Brothers. In fact, their comeback has made them more successful than they’ve ever been: Their first single of 2019, “Sucker,” is the band’s first ever No. 1 song. Now that the world has had the chance to digest “Sucker,” the JoBros are back with another new track (and video), “Cool.”

In recent days, the group has revealed on social media that they’re doing something in Miami, and now it turns out that they were filming the video for this song. The clip breezy, acoustic guitar-led pop single features a brightly colored Miami Vice aesthetic that serves as a call for summer to hurry up and just get here already. “Cool” is a more relaxed song than “Sucker,” designed for lounging around on a warm afternoon or taking a sunny weekend drive. Nick and Joe Jonas each bring something different to the verses on which they sing, and overall, “Cool” proves that the Jonas Brothers have more than one quality new song in the tank.

Watch the video for “Cool” above.