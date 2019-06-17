Republic Records

The Jonas Brothers were mega popular in the 2000s, but it turns out that they may actually be even more beloved now. Their comeback has been a tremendous success: Their big 2019 single, “Sucker,” was their first No. 1 song, and now their new album, Happiness Begins, is breaking records. For the week ending June 13, Happiness Begins is the No. 1 album, which is the band’s third such record. Additionally, and more impressively, the album had the biggest debut sales week of any album this year.

The album earned 414,000 equivalent album units (EAU) in the US for the week, with 357,000 of those coming from album sales for the chart dated June 22. Both of those numbers represent the best week of the year for any album. The EAU number beats a previous best that was set by Ariana Grande, whose Thank U, Next earned 360,000 units for the chart dated February 23. his actually isn’t the Jonas Brothers’ best-selling week ever, though. That honor belongs to a week had by the band’s 2008 album A Little Bit Longer, which sold 525,000 on the chart dated August 30, 2008.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 album on the chart is Billie Eilish’s When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, while Santana’s Africa Speaks debuted at No. 3.

Read our review of Happiness Begins here.