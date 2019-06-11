Jorja Smith’s ‘Goodbyes’ Video Is A Melancholic Watercolor Dream

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Jorja Smith‘s debut studio album Lost And Found was released one year ago last weekend. To celebrate the milestone, Smith released a video for one of the album’s standout songs, “Goodbyes.” The tenth track on Lost And Found is contemplative and gently heartbreaking, as Smith sings about loss and a loved one who “[belongs] to the stars in the clouds.”

The video for “Goodbyes” lets the song’s melancholic lyrics (and Smith’s angelic voice) command all the attention. Director Rashid Babiker shoots Smith’s face singing in close-up, and lights her with dappling color like she’s living inside a watercolor painting.

But despite the song’s somber mood, the video for “Goodbyes” is a cause for celebration. On Saturday, the one-year anniversary of her album release, Smith took some time to reflect on the success she has earned since its release. “One year ago today, I released this baby,” Smith wrote on her Instagram. “I’ve grown so much as a person since then, music is like little time capsules, brings nostalgia to me every time I sing. Thank you everyone who has been here for me and is supporting me, I love you forever and ever and ever. My music will always be here for you, whatever you’re going through. I got u.”

Watch Jorja Smith’s new video for “Goodbyes” above.