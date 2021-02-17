Jpegmafia dropped his latest project EP2! a couple day ago and now he has a new video for the track “Panic Room!” It finds the rapper standing in complete darkness, apart from a solitary beam of light pointed on him, moving from room to room as he carries a blurred-out object that appears to be a gun or weapon of some sort.

EP2! boasts seven new tracks, and unlike its predecessor, it’s an entirely solo effort. Prior to dropping EP2!, the rapper shared a mellow video for “Fix Urself,” which captures him and his girlfriend on a road trip and a nighttime walk.

Back in 2020, the rapper delivered additional videos for “Last Dance!” and “Living Single,” with the latter appearing on his previous record EP! He also sent off some final disses Donald Trump’s way on his track “Super Tuesday” after joining Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd to compete on “Rapper Warrior Ninja” for The Eric Andre Show.

Last year also saw Jpeg do collaborations with other artists, like Gorillaz for their track “MLS,” and Denzel Curry for a remix of “Bald.”

You can watch the video for “Panic Room!” above.

EP2! is out now via EQT/Republic. Get it here.