Kacey Musgraves’ First Post-Grammy Offering Is A Duet With Judah & The Lion On ‘Pictures’

02.20.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Earlier this year, Nashville’s Judah & The Lion made a striking return with “Over My Head,” the first single announcing Pep Talks, the band’s third LP. And today, they’re sharing another new song from the record, “Pictures,” featuring vocals from pop-country queen Kacey Musgraves, who is also fresh off of an Album Of The Year Grammy win. The collaborating artists are an impeccable match, as they both have a knack for telling deeply personal stories in their music in touchingly novel ways. Pep Talks is due out on May 3 via Cletus the Van/Caroline.

“Pictures” is a heart-wrenching and melancholic track, finding lead singer Judah Akers reckoning with the harrowing effects of alcoholism on his family along with other painful topics like affairs, death, and divorce. It’s an intimate look at a difficult, confusing transition, told in honest terms. The raw emotion of the track is only elevated by Musgraves, who herself has written about the inevitable shifts in values, beliefs, and relationships as we get older.

About the track, Akers said:

I had a really deep moment with my mom when she called me and broke down bawling about how hard it was to move from our family house. I kind of saw my mom as a human for the first time, and it made me really empathetic toward her. I wrote the song from her perspective and it came in a flood, in five minutes, right after the call. I needed to write it because I was heartsick.

You can listen to “pictures” on your preferred listening service now.

Around The Web

TAGSJudah & The LionKacey MusgravesPEP TALKSPICTURES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 57 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP