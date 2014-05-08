Juggalo Dog Could Be The First Official Mascot Of The Insane Clown Posse

News & Culture Writer
05.08.14

A Redditor somehow happened upon this photo of a Rottweiler afflicted with a condition called Vitiligo on a Rottweiler breeder website, and deftly made the connection that the dog bears more than a passing resemblance to the Insane Clown Posse’s brain trust of Juggalos. I guess if any dog was going to be the official mascot of the Juggalos it makes enough sense that it would be a Rottweiler, only because those dogs from Ghostbusters don’t technically exist.

The Von Der Musikstadt breeder website says of the condition:

This Rottweiler is not albino. This is a disorder called Vitiligo or Leucoderma, also found in people. The fur looses it normal color due to altered process of melanin (pigment) formation or from destruction of melanin cells.

Vitiligo is an auto immune disorder . The antibodies are fighting against it’s own melanocytes. Notice the eyes, muzzel and parts of the body still have color.

Emotional distress is a major triggering factor.

Adding to the emotional distress of the dog is the fact that now it looks like a freaking Juggalo. If I were a dog I’d rather have a skin disorder that made me look like a cat.

Image used with permission from Von Der Musikstadt.

(Via Hypervocal)

