Juice WRLD Was Reportedly Going Home To Attend His 21st Birthday Party On The Day He Died

21 years and 7 days ago (on December 2, 1998), Juice WRLD was born in Chicago. While returning to his hometown yesterday, the unthinkable happened: The up-and-coming rapper died after having a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. The whole situation is sad, of course, but one of the saddest parts is that Juice was apparently set to celebrate his birthday on the day he passed away. Fox 32 Chicago reports that a birthday party for Juice, “with a number of area rappers planning to attend,” was supposed to take place on Sunday evening.

Juice WRLD seemed to be excited about his birthday, too. On December 3, he tweeted, “ONE OF THE BEST BDAYS ND IT STILL AINT OVER.” The same day, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe. 999 sh*t.”

In one of Juice’s recent tweets, he also revealed that he was unable to spend what turned out to be his final Thanksgiving with his family. He wrote, “First thanksgiving I ain’t w m blood family..it’s unfortunate..still forever thankful for them and the opportunity God gave me to tour the world and do what I dreamed of doing since a lil one. thankful for my girl and all the things she helps me with. Also thankful for my team my gang. Last but not least Happy thanksgiving to all my fans I am forever grateful and thankful for all the support..God bless.”

Following Juice WRLD’s death, his friends and peers shared reactions to his passing online, so find some of those here.

