Juice WRLD was a star before he passed away — 2019’s Death Race For Love was a No. 1 album — and he has remained one since then, as Legends Never Die, his first posthumous release, was also a chart-topper. There have been rumblings that another posthumous album from the late rapper is coming, and Lil Bibby has added more fuel to that fire.

Bibby — an executive at Grade A Productions, the label Juice was signed to — was stopped by The Hollywood Fix for a TMZ-style video interview. When asked what he’s working on, one of the things he mentioned was “Juice WRLD’s next album.” The interviewer then asked, “There’s another album coming?” Realizing he may have let the cat out of the bag, Bibby replied, “[I’m] talking too much.

This isn’t the first time Bibby has indicated that more Juice music is forthcoming. In an interview from this past summer, he said, “I don’t think the albums are gonna stop. It’s plenty of music. So, yeah.” Bibby also let slip in April that another Juice WRLD album will be arriving, as he wrote in the comments of one of his Instagram posts about Juice, “Album coming soon.”

For half a year now, Bibby has been saying a Juice WRLD album is coming, so if he is to be believed, now it’s just a matter of when.