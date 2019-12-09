Juice WRLD’s Best Freestyles Are Resurfacing As Fans Pay Tribute After His Death

On December 8, hip-hop lost one of its most promising acts, Juice WRLD, leading to an outpouring of fan grief on Twitter and Instagram as Juice’s supporters expressed disbelief at his unexpected death.

However, in less than 24 hours, the power of hip-hop fans on the internet revealed itself, with a slew of fans online posting some of the Juice’s best freestyles before he passed. While Juice was best known for his crooning on tracks like “Robbery” and “Hear Me Calling,” he also developed a reputation for dropping impressive freestyles that could run on as long as six minutes to an hour — or even for entire albums, if his boast that he freestyled all of Death Race For Love is to be believed. Juice’s death has fans digging through the archives for highlights showing his renowned improvisational skill. He may have had ambitions to be “less of a rapper” than a rock star, but he was pretty good at rapping when he wanted to be.

Let’s check out some of those fan-shared freestyles and remember Juice below.

Here’s a young Juice spitting bars in high school:

Here’s Juice trading bars with Kodak Black:

Here’s Juice spitting for one of hip-hop’s legends Funk Flex (twice):

Here’s the best of the rest:

RIP Juice Wrld, this dude had the hardest freestyle I’ve ever heard bro. I’m gonna miss him so much🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/RX7PGJm9kU — 10-3 🧀 999💔 (@GoatAaronJones) December 8, 2019

Crazy to think he’s really gone. Rip to a freestyle 🐐 @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/Zl1csycasq — Daniel Ricondo (@shaqr05) December 9, 2019

Juice’s last official release was his video for “Bandit” with Youngboy NBA in October.

