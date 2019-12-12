Juice WRLD’s Mother Hopes The Late Rapper’s Music Will Help People Beat Addiction

The death of Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has shaken up the music world, prompting responses and tributes from his peers like Lil Nas X, older admirers like Joyner Lucas, and of course, from the fans who loved his work and followed him on social media. Juice WRLD died Sunday at 21 after collapsing during a search of his luggage by federal agents. Today, Juice WRLD’s mother Carmella Wallace also issued a statement in response to the late rapper’s death via TMZ, saying that she hopes his music and example may help others to overcome their own struggles.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Ms. Wallace said. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

While the cause of Juice’s death has yet to be determined, some eyewitnesses said they saw him taking pills prior to federal agents searching his bag at Midway Airport, which is also just before he collapsed from a seizure and received a treatment of Narcan, a drug designed to treat overdose. Despite this, Ms. Wallace pointed out the ways Juice’s honestly about his struggles might inspire others to beat drug dependency. “We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything,” she said. “We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

