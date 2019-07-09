Getty Image

Genre-bending Chicago rapper/singer Juice WRLD‘s struggles with addiction are well-documented, but yesterday, he vowed that he would give up lean — the mixture of codeine cough syrup and soda — for good in an effort to protect his burgeoning relationship. As Complex reported today, he seems serious, publicly declaring that he won’t let his drug problem come between him and his new boo and apologizing for his past substance abuse.

Ima leave that shit alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it — Juice WRLD 9 9 9🔪 (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

“Ima leave that sh*t alone 4 good watch me,” he cryptically tweeted Thursday night. “I’m done w it.” While that alone wouldn’t have been enough to draw much of a conclusion from, it wasn’t long before his partner, Ally Lotti, retweeted the missive with a simple “pls” in response. That short message prompted a longer reply from Juice, who expanded on his previous tweet, making his intention clear as a bell: “Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f*ck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t sh*t f*cking up the real love I found.” He went on to share a broader message of recovery, finishing his tweet with encouragement to his fans: “Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome.”

Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome https://t.co/VB3qxHXodL — Juice WRLD 9 9 9🔪 (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

If anyone knows the power of setting an example, it’s Juice. He admitted earlier this year that he thought he broke Future’s heart by telling his mentor that he started using drugs at an extremely early age in the hopes of being like Future, his childhood hero. Juice has since addressed the topic throughout his music, even as he has expressed in interviews that he hopes no one follows his example.

His opinion has likely reversed with his change of heart on sipping cough syrup. If nothing else, Juice using his powers as a role model to set an example will probably be far more effective than some rappers’ attempts at spinning anti-drug sentiment into social engagement.