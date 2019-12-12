Juice WRLD‘s art will live on past the rapper’s death. Wednesday, Juice‘s catalog of songs eclipsed 115 million on-demand streams, classified as audio and video streams combined, on Sunday and Monday alone, according to Nielsen Music.

The two days before his death, last Friday and Saturday, Juice’s catalog obtained about 25 million streams. So, the rapper’s catalog went up about 450 percent initially following his death. Juice’s most notable song before passing was “Lucid Dreams (Forget Me),” and the song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 100, obtained over 18 million streams. “Bandit” with Youngboy NBA and “Legends” garnered about 13 million streams apiece, while “Robbery,” and “All Girls Are The Same” garnered about 8 million apiece.

In addition, Juice’s two solo albums, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race for Love, are expected to reappear in the Billboard 200‘s top 15 on next week’s chart (dated Dec. 21). The former earned about 65,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 12, while the latter earned around 50,000 units. For perspective, the album’s sat at No. 71 (12,000 units) and 88 (10,000 units) on the Billboard‘s 200 chart (dated Dec. 14). The Billboard 200 chart updates its chart placements every Sunday. Check out the official placements on Sunday here. Since Juice’s death, Young Dolph revealed the two were related, while Offset teased new music with Juice on the Migos’ next album.

Listen to Juice’s most commercially successful song “Lucid Dreams (Forget Me)” in the clip above.

