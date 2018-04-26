Juliana Daugherty’s ‘Light’ Is A Haunting Ballad With A Whole Breadth Of Emotion

04.26.18 1 hour ago

Tom Daly

Juliana Daugherty is inimitable — she’s a skilled multi-instrumentalist, has an MFA in poetry, and lives with a knack for chilling honesty that makes for unmatched and transcendent songwriting. We caught a taste of it in its enormity with “Player,” the first single shared off of her debut album Light. Today, she released the record’s title track, a haunting ballad that contains a whole breadth of deep, stirring emotion.

In “Light,” Daugherty masterfully integrates somber piano chords with a zesty, earthy backbeat of bass and percussion. It rolls with steadfastness, and Daugherty’s soft but strong vocals carry the song as it lifts and drops.

About “Light,” Daugherty said:

‘Light’ might be the darkest song on the record, but I think it is also the most optimistic. The final lines of the song are about finding the drive to carry on through darkness and difficulty. In my mind, and in the song, this drive has more to do with biology than with any human determination or strength of character. Some might see this as a bleak outlook, but I think this is a beautiful thing-to remember that I am first a living organism, governed by the laws that govern all organisms, has always been a comfort to me.

You can listen to “Light” below. Light is out 6/1 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSJuliana DaughertyLIGHT

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP