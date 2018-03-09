Getty Image

Julien Baker is no stranger to eloquent statements about the realities of our world, whether through an interview or just through her heart-swelling music and live performances. Now, she has put some of these words to paper in a new op-ed for Oxford American, a quarterly literary magazine featuring Southern writers discussing living in that American region.

Titled “Doing Nothing,” the truly beautiful op-ed discusses at length the life of a touring musician traveling for weeks on end, and the need to turn idleness into bouts of inspiration and creativity. Here’s a few clips from the piece: