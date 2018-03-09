Julien Baker’s ‘Doing Nothing’ Op-Ed Describes The Creative Virtue Of Idleness

03.09.18 19 hours ago

Getty Image

Julien Baker is no stranger to eloquent statements about the realities of our world, whether through an interview or just through her heart-swelling music and live performances. Now, she has put some of these words to paper in a new op-ed for Oxford American, a quarterly literary magazine featuring Southern writers discussing living in that American region.

Titled “Doing Nothing,” the truly beautiful op-ed discusses at length the life of a touring musician traveling for weeks on end, and the need to turn idleness into bouts of inspiration and creativity. Here’s a few clips from the piece:

Around The Web

TAGSdoing nothingJulien Bakerop-edoxford american

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP