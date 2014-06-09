Justin Bieber Is On The Road To Becoming A Holy Roller/Jesus Freak

When we last checked in on Canada’s worst export, Justin Bieber was dropping N-bombs all over the place. Now this week he’s well on the road to becoming your Aunt Pat, the one who’s always asking if you’ve accepted Jesus Christ into your heart as your lord and savior whenever you’re forced to see her during the holidays.
Justin Bieber turned to the Lord while being shaken down over his racist videos — and TMZ has learned he washed away his sins with a baptism performed in a bathroom.
Pastor Carl Lentz — who works with Bieber in NYC — tells us he spent a week doing intense Bible study with Justin last month … in the wake of being extorted over the videos…We’re told Bieber’s religious resurgence focused on studying Bible passages and attending services … culminating in an actual baptism performed in the bathtub of one of the singer’s friends.
Indeed, a quick check of Bieber’s social media streams shows him veering to the religious of late.
Maybe Bieber and Chet Haze can be besties and attend Sunday School together?
And people are going to fall for it… This fucking guy…
I won’t belieb it (see what I did there?) until JB gets all of his tattoos altered to tats of Jesus AND he records a gospel album AND he takes a vow of chastity AND he gives all his money to the poor AND he tells all of the Beliebers: “Your misguided adulation of me is an abomination to the Lord. Repent and stop worshipping me. I’m not worthy and I don’t want your attention.”
Even then, I’d suspect him of pulling a Joaquin Phoenix.
good I hope he gets his shit together and stops being a dumbass
You religious bigotry is showing again Cajun Boy.
That said, I have met a lot who become suddenly and rigorously religious during a time of crisis only to become worse than before once the crisis is over. You can get religion, but you can’t get spirituality.
The fact that you are offended proves CB’s point.
Well if there is anything people hate more than a douchebag, its an overly religious douchebag.
Some comedian had a great routine about how scumbags always find religion when they’re at the lowest point. No one ever finds Jesus on prom night.
If only Justin Bieber’s mom was half as lovable as Tom Hanks, this whole thing might blow over easier
hey, this doesn’t sound like the usual cheap PR damage control strategy that every celebrity rolls out in a situation like this. not at all.