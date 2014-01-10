Justin Bieber Just Upped His Sniveling Little Dickhead Quotient By Egging His Neighbor’s House

He may be retired, but Justin Bieber is still out there in the world, causing havoc by just being the staggering bag of douche that he is. In the video above he demonstrates what a great next-door neighbor he is.
Justin Bieber launched an all out egg assault on his neighbor’s home Thursday night — and the L.A. County Sheriff was called to the scene while the eggs were still flying … this according to the alleged victim.
TMZ spoke to the neighbor who says he heard something banging against his house in Calabasas around 7:30 PM Thursday, and when he stepped on to a 2nd floor balcony … he says he saw Justin down below hurling eggs at his front door.
According to the neighbor … Bieber started aiming for him once he stepped onto the balcony and yelled, “What the Hell are you doing?”
If charges are brought against Bieber, they could be of the felony variety, according to TMZ, based on the amount of damage done to the property. I’m sure he’d be really popular in prison. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed.
