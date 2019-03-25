Justin Bieber Announced That He’s Taking A Hiatus From Music

Getty Image

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber has been having a tough time of late. In February, the 25-year-old opened up to Rob Haskell for that month’s Vogue cover story and spoke about “pretty dark” problems with drugs and sex and how thinking about making music stresses him out. His ongoing struggles reared their head publicly in early March when the singer posted a photo telling fans that he’d been “struggling a lot” and asking them to pray for him. On Monday, the pop star once again took once again took to Instagram to update his 106 million followers on how he’s been feeling.

“I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” the artist wrote. He was, of course, referring to his “Purpose World Tour” back in 2016 and 2017, during which it was widely reported that Bieber did not appear like he wanted to perform. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he continued.

Bieber concluded the post by vowing to return to music and release a “kick ass album ASAP,” but reiterated his priorities. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”