Getty Image

Justin Bieber has been a lot of things in his short time on Earth: a pop-star, actor, celebrity church enthusiast, and now, Woman Protector. Breaking news from TMZ claims that while attending a party at Coachella, Justin Bieber came to the defense of a young woman who was being physically assaulted by a man.

The source claims that a man who seemed to be intoxicated entered the party and approached the young woman, placed his hands around her neck and refused to release her. The two are believed to have known each other, although this has not been confirmed at this time.

Bieber and a friend of his took notice and, per the source, immediately came to the aide of the young woman, demanding that the man release her. When he refused to listen Bieber allegedly punched him in the face and pushed him against a wall, causing him to lose his grip on the woman’s throat. Security then escorted the man out of the party. Sources also claim that the man was seen outside the party screaming obscenities and physically attacking an SUV he believed contained Bieber. The source goes on to reveal that the police showed up and arrested the man.

Bieber’s camp has yet to confirm or deny reports of the incident.

(Via TMZ)