Justin Bieber Said He’s ‘Been Struggling A Lot’ And Asked Fans To Pray For Him

03.11.19 7 mins ago

Getty Image

About a month ago, Justin Bieber gave his first substantial interview in a while (with Vogue), and in it, he said that he has had some rough times over the past few years. Over the weekend, he took to Instagram and revealed that he’s not going through a great stretch right now, and he asked his fans to pray for him.

Bieber posted a photo of himself with Scooter Braun and Kanye West, and in the caption, he wrote that he’s been “feeling super disconnected and weird,” and that he’s “facing [his] stuff head on”:

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

In the Vogue interview, Bieber talked about his past problems with drugs and sex, and explained his relative lack of public activity over the past few years, saying, “Just thinking about music stresses me out. I’ve been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be — stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin Bieber

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP