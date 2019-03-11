Getty Image

About a month ago, Justin Bieber gave his first substantial interview in a while (with Vogue), and in it, he said that he has had some rough times over the past few years. Over the weekend, he took to Instagram and revealed that he’s not going through a great stretch right now, and he asked his fans to pray for him.

Bieber posted a photo of himself with Scooter Braun and Kanye West, and in the caption, he wrote that he’s been “feeling super disconnected and weird,” and that he’s “facing [his] stuff head on”:

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

In the Vogue interview, Bieber talked about his past problems with drugs and sex, and explained his relative lack of public activity over the past few years, saying, “Just thinking about music stresses me out. I’ve been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be — stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of.”