Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Music Festival Has Been Canceled For 2019

In 2015, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner (who recently teamed up for an album as Big Red Machine, by the way) organized and hosted the first Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Since then, the event has brought some top-tier performers to the area, including Paul Simon, Chance The Rapper, Wilco, Feist, Sufjan Stevens, Erykah Badu, and plenty more. However, there’s some bad news for fans who were looking forward to the 2019 installment: The festival’s organizers just shared a note in which they announce that the event has been canceled for 2019.

In the note, the experience of organizing the festival is compared to going through high school, and they say that some desired changes will necessitate an off year: “After our Senior year, we find ourselves wanting to move out, change things, and take stock of who we’ve become. In order to manage this transition, we are going to take a year off. While it will be hard for us to break the chain of momentum and the positive impact the festival has had on our community, we have fresh, clear ideas of how to make it even better.”

Fortunately, the note is explicit about the fact that the event isn’t done for good, as it reads (emphasis theirs), “It will happen in 2020, and it will be more focused, fun, and internal.”