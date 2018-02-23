More so than perhaps any other music festival, Kaaboo Del Mar has built a reputation of providing something for almost literally everybody. For example, last year’s wide-ranging lineup included Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Muse, Garbage, The Wallflowers, Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald, David Spade, Patton Oswalt, and a DJ set from DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal.

Now the event is breaking the mold even more with its new expansion: It was announced today that on February 15th and 16th, 2019, they will host Kaaboo Cayman, a new festival that will take place on the northern end of the Cayman Islands’ Seven Mile Beach. The event promises to provide “a strong multi-generational musical lineup with heightened experiences for both VIP and general admission attendees through music, contemporary art, comedy, gourmet cuisine, and a curated host of indulgent offerings.”

“Blind” tickets are currently on sale, and they’re called that because the lineup hasn’t been announced yet. That shouldn’t do much to scare people off, though, since Kaaboo events traditionally have strong lineups (and this lineup will be revealed on May 15th). The people running the show here have an established track record, so we shouldn’t expect to have another Fyre Festival fiasco on our hands.

Learn more about the festival on its website, and check out the teaser video for the 2019 event above.