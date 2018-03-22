Kaaboo Del Mar’s Diverse 2018 Lineup Is Led By Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Robert Plant, And More

#Music Festivals #Katy Perry #Foo Fighters
03.22.18 28 mins ago

Kaaboo Del Mar

Music festivals might have a lineup problem, but over the past few years, Kaaboo Del Mar has always managed to keep the list of acts they bring to San Diego pretty wide-ranging and interesting. The festival has just announced its 2018 lineup, and sure enough, it seems like there’s something just about everybody can get into.

This year’s festival, which goes down from September 14th to 16th, is headlined by Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters. Elsewhere on the poster is a fun mix of artists, including Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, N.E.R.D, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gucci Mane, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Alice In Chains, Billy Idol, Big Boi, Nelly, Stone Temple Pilots, Vanessa Carlton, and others.

There’s also a pretty solid offering of comedians as well: Craig Ferguson, Iliza Shlesinger, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Nealon, Pete Holmes, Nikki Glaser, and others are all involved.

Kaaboo also recently announced that it was expanding its festival offerings to include something more tropical: They’ll host the first Kaaboo Cayman in February 2019.

Check out the full poster above, and head to the Kaaboo Del Mar website for info about festival passes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Katy Perry#Foo Fighters
TAGSfoo fightersImagine DragonsKaabooKaaboo Del MarKATY PERRYmusic festivalsPost MaloneROBERT PLANT

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP