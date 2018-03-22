Kaaboo Del Mar

Music festivals might have a lineup problem, but over the past few years, Kaaboo Del Mar has always managed to keep the list of acts they bring to San Diego pretty wide-ranging and interesting. The festival has just announced its 2018 lineup, and sure enough, it seems like there’s something just about everybody can get into.

This year’s festival, which goes down from September 14th to 16th, is headlined by Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters. Elsewhere on the poster is a fun mix of artists, including Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, N.E.R.D, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gucci Mane, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Alice In Chains, Billy Idol, Big Boi, Nelly, Stone Temple Pilots, Vanessa Carlton, and others.

There’s also a pretty solid offering of comedians as well: Craig Ferguson, Iliza Shlesinger, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Nealon, Pete Holmes, Nikki Glaser, and others are all involved.

Kaaboo also recently announced that it was expanding its festival offerings to include something more tropical: They’ll host the first Kaaboo Cayman in February 2019.

Check out the full poster above, and head to the Kaaboo Del Mar website for info about festival passes.