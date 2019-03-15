Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A month after her Grammy Album Of The Year win, Kacey Musgraves returned to another awards show stage Thursday night. And, just like at the Grammys, Musgraves performed her uplifting song “Rainbow” to a rapt crowd.

Musgraves brought out a special guest for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though — singer, songwriter, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The man has made a whole career from playing emotional songs on the piano, and he’s a perfect accompaniment to Musgraves. Her vocals take center stage — as they should, seeing how it’s her performance and she’s the one who just won the Album Of The Year Grammy. And since the iHeartRadio Music Awards tend to be a little more lighthearted and fun than the Grammys, Musgraves uses that to her advantage. She performs on a giant rainbow stage prop.

The singer-songwriter is currently wrapping the first North American leg of her Oh, What A World Tour. Her shows have gotten rave reviews from us, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to catch her live yet, let this performance be your incentive to put some tickets in your cart. You can check out Kacey Musgraves’ tour dates here, and watch her performance of “Rainbow” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards above.