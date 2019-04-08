Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has swept every awards ceremony since her album Golden Hour was released last year, and she just added another trophy to her stack. At Sunday night’s Academy Of Country Music Awards, Musgraves beat out Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Dierks Bentley for Album Of The Year. Musgraves is the first artist to win the Grammy, ACM Award, and CMA Award for Album Of The Year since Taylor Swift in 2010.

Following her historic win, Musgraves sat for an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, chatting about her genre-bending music and how she has stayed true to herself despite her superstar success.

Musgraves’ dreamy, progressive music has introduced a whole new audience to country. King told Musgraves, “I’ve heard people say, ‘I don’t even like country music, but I like her music.’ Do you hear that, too?”

“I hear that all the time,” Musgraves replied. “That is one of the top things people tell me. And I’m like, ‘Well, you just didn’t know that you liked country music.’ Yeah, they’re like, ‘You’re my gateway drug!'”

The singer-songwriter also told King that, when she was promoting her first major studio release, Same Trailer, Different Park, some folks in the industry tried to discourage her from choosing the honest, bleak “Merry Go Round” as her first single. While it was not a huge radio hit, Musgraves won several major awards for the song, and it established her as a breath of fresh air in country music. If she could go back and do it again, she’d follow the same trajectory, choosing her artistry over people-pleasing. “I wouldn’t be proud of changing myself to try to, you know, appease a wider range of people,” Musgraves told King. “It’s just not worth it to me.”

Watch Musgraves’ full interview with King on CBS This Morning above.