Kacey Musgraves recently shared a pair of remixes for her Golden Hour highlight “High Horse,” remixes that emphasized the song’s disco elements. The original version of the song is wonderful as is, though, since it’s a perfect combination of her country charm and an upbeat disco rhythm that’ll get some rhinestone cowboy boots on the dance floor. Musgraves has previously shared videos for “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies,” and now she’s back with a new one for “High Horse.”

In the clip, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, Musgraves works in a 1970s, which is very orange, very brown, and therefore very period appropriate. She also finds herself singing karaoke in a club, all of which adds up to a joyful video for one of the most delightful songs of 2018.

Musgraves previously talked about ‘High Horse’ with Zane Lowe, saying that the song is as fun for her as it is for us:

“It was a freakin’ blast to do ‘High Horse.’ I mean, I had this title for a while, and just the thought of, you know, we all know that character that’s a little high on themselves. You know, they’re just a little bit arrogant. And I had this title sitting around for a long time and I have my own ideas who it’s about, but everyone has that character in their life, and, oh my gosh, it is the most fun ever.”

Watch the “High Horse” video above.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville. Get it here.