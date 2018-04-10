Watch Kacey Musgraves And Her Husband Ruston Kelly Turn A Johnny Cash Poem Into A Moving Love Song

Last week, a Johnny Cash tribute album called Forever Words was released, and it features an all-star lineup putting music to poems and letters written by Cash. The record includes contributions from Chris Cornell, Elvis Costello, and a bunch of others, including Kacey Musgraves and her husband, fellow singer Ruston Kelly. The two teamed up for “To June This Morning,” a song based on a letter Cash wrote to his wife June Carter Cash in 1970, and the couple has turned a lovely poem into a super cute love song (which they’ve been performing as far back as last summer).

Kelly says in a behind the scenes video, “I actually put music to this poem 12 years ago when I was 16, and I thought it was so sweet and honest and true. I thought it would be a good idea if Kacey and I put a melody to that old poem.” Musgraves adds, “It’s just a sweet peek into what probably was, at times, a really chaotic lifestyle and it was a moment in time that was just really thankful.”

