Kacey Musgrave Performs ‘Golden Hour’ Highlights On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

10.04.18 2 hours ago

Country superstar Kacey Musgraves is having a massive year. Golden Hour, Musgraves’ this major label release, and arguably her best album, came out this spring to near-universal critical acclaim. “High Horse,” the album’s disco-country standout single, is getting pop radio play. Musgraves accompanied Harry Styles on a sold-out US arena tour. She might have singlehandedly brought “yeehaw” back into the cultural vernacular.

Musgraves puts on stunning live shows. The performances are grand but still intimate, and her voice is truly angelic. Musgraves performed a special set on Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s outdoor stage in Los Angeles earlier this week, treating the hyped-up crowd to some highlights off Golden Hour. Musgraves performed “Love Is A Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” — the former is a beautiful song about how love grows even where ugliness threatens to crush it, and the latter warns against partners idealizing one another. No one is perfect! We’re all just people, and that’s beautiful.

Her tour with Harry may have wrapped, but Musgraves is heading out on a solo headlining tour later this winter. Many of the shows have already sold out, but you can check out the dates here.

Watch the Kimmel performances of “Love Is A Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live
TAGSGolden Hourjimmy kimmel liveKacey Musgraves

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP