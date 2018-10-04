Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Country superstar Kacey Musgraves is having a massive year. Golden Hour, Musgraves’ this major label release, and arguably her best album, came out this spring to near-universal critical acclaim. “High Horse,” the album’s disco-country standout single, is getting pop radio play. Musgraves accompanied Harry Styles on a sold-out US arena tour. She might have singlehandedly brought “yeehaw” back into the cultural vernacular.

Musgraves puts on stunning live shows. The performances are grand but still intimate, and her voice is truly angelic. Musgraves performed a special set on Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s outdoor stage in Los Angeles earlier this week, treating the hyped-up crowd to some highlights off Golden Hour. Musgraves performed “Love Is A Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” — the former is a beautiful song about how love grows even where ugliness threatens to crush it, and the latter warns against partners idealizing one another. No one is perfect! We’re all just people, and that’s beautiful.

Her tour with Harry may have wrapped, but Musgraves is heading out on a solo headlining tour later this winter. Many of the shows have already sold out, but you can check out the dates here.

Watch the Kimmel performances of “Love Is A Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” above.