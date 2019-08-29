Getty Image

Being a hugely successful music star, Kacey Musgraves is used to doing photoshoots, but she was apparently so impacted by a recent one that she decided to help revitalize the small business responsible for the photos.

Last night, Musgraves tweeted about her experience at Tom’s One Hour Photo & Lab, an “AMAZING little place in Korea Town LA.” She said the place had been open since 1991, has remained largely unchanged since then, and has apparently not fared as well in the internet age. Musgraves decided to use her celebrity to help the place out, by shouting it out on social media and giving the business an online space of its own via a new Instagram account. The first post on the account was made on August 27, and as of now, @tomsonehourphotolab already has about 20,000 followers.

🌹Got my portrait made at this AMAZING little place in Korea Town LA called Tom’s One Hour Photo. It hasn’t changed since he opened in ‘91. It’s cash only & has no internet. Said business has gotten so slow since the digital wave 😞 so we made him an insta: @tomsonehourphotolab pic.twitter.com/Y2RPmw1aN7 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

Musgraves went into more detail in an Instagram story about how she stumbled upon the place, writing:

“We were just in LA and needed to find a One Hour Photo place quick. Sandwiched between little bodegas, my sister randomly found this place on Beverly Blvd in Korea Town called Tom’s One Hour Photo & Lab. It’s one of those rare mom-&-pop gems that has lasted thru trends coming and going and weirdly has come back around again without even realizing it. The owner, Tom, was SO adorable. He not only does film developing but (cheap) and nostalgic portrait sessions too. Pick your favorite background! He made them all himself. It’s cash only and he has no internet. He sadly told us his business used to be really busy back in 1991 when he opened so we started an appreciation Instagram for him @tomsonehourphotolab. Stop by, tell all your friends, and don’t forget to tag. Let’s keep this charming business afloat!”

Apparently, the increased attention has led to more business for Tom. In another Instagram story, Musgraves wrote that she talked with Tom after the Instagram account went live, and he said that he’s seen an influx of customers: “Just spoke with Tom on the phone and he says he has had many calls today for portrait appointments! He sounded very happy. We emailed him a link to the Instagram we made him which hopefully he can open and see how many fans he has!! Thanks everyone!”

Find more of Musgraves’ post about Tom’s below.

Pick the backdrop of ur dreams ✨ If you haven’t already, please watch mine and my sister’s stories to learn more about this sweet, hard-working person and his rad / very nostalgic shop we stumbled across in LA: Tom’s One Hour Photo

4158 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/UzggMy8ThJ — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

The insta we made to try and help get the word out about this charming little small business: @tomsonehourphotolab pic.twitter.com/p3NH381CYH — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

Tom may never even know about the insta we made for him (@tomsonehourphotolab) but I hope you will make a special trip to Beverly Blvd to get your film developed or portrait/passport photo taken 😩💔 We have to save dying businesses like this. They’re the backbone of this country pic.twitter.com/PoTzU3gPMi — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

🌹 We edited the photos he took and made them feel more nostalgic. He shot these on a digital camera but said he could shoot on film if asked. If you’re in the area, walk-in and get a middle school portrait made for cheap: Tom’s One Hour Photo

4158 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DKg2ary0n5 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

wallet-sized photos from Tom’s coming soon to merch 💾 pic.twitter.com/G8qfxcnzjM — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

Instagram/@spaceykacey