Kacey Musgraves Serenades 'The Late Show' Audience With A Tender And Intimate Performance Of 'Slow Burn'

#The Late Show
03.30.18

Though we’ve only just finished out the first quarter of 2018, one of the early contenders for best album of the year is Kacey Musgraves‘ latest effort Golden Hour. After weeks of heady anticipation, the record is finally available to stream and purchase today, and last night, Musgraves appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to celebrate.

Choosing the first song from the new album “Slow Burn,” Musgraves strummed her guitar in a soft darkness and unveiled her affinity for an easy living while letting things happen as they happen. “In Tennessee, the sun’s goin’ down / But in Beijing, they’re heading out to work / You know the bar down the street don’t close for an hour / We should take a walk and look at all the flowers.”

Musgraves took much of her fourth album in her own hands, writing and producing it with the help of Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. She has called this release her most intimate offering yet — and the music bears that assessment out — adding in a press release that “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking — leading heart first.”

You can watch her tender and intimate performance of “Slow Burn” in the video above.

