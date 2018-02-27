Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Kacey Musgraves announced her return with Golden Hour, her fourth album that’s set to come out on March 30th via MCA Nashville. With that announcement came two new songs: “Butterflies,” a jaunty midtempo number about the complications of romance, and “Space Cowboy,” a country ballad that’s based on a clever deviation from its title (“You can have your space, cowboy / I ain’t gonna fence you in”).

She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday and performed the latter, absolutely doing the song justice with an effortless performance that showed off both her pure vocals and the song’s relatively simple but also honey-sweet instrumentation. The stage design was also aesthetically pleasing, or rather, the costume design: Her shimmering silver outfit stood out in front of her band all dressed in lavender suits, creating a satisfying visual unity with a bright accent front and center.

She previously called Golden Hour, the follow-up to 2015’s Pageant Material, her most intimate album yet, and said of the process making it, “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking – leading heart first.”

Watch Musgraves’ performance on Fallon above, and listen to her two new songs here.